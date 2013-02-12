Top Stories: North Korea Bomb Test; Obama's State Of The Union Tonight
Good morning, here's our top story:
North Korean Nuke Test Seems Timed To Upstage Obama's State Of The Union.
And here are more early headlines:
First Lady's Guests For State Of The Union Speech Include Apple CEO. ( San Jose Mercury News)
Senate Committee Aims For Hagel Confirmation Vote Today. ( Businessweek)
Violence Against Women Act Readied For Senate Vote. ( AP)
Pope Benedict To Give Final Audience Feb. 27. ( BBC)
Manhunt For Former L.A. Officer Extends To Mexico. ( Los Angeles Times)
Disabled Cruise Ship Changes Return Plans As Conditions Worsen. ( ABC)
Thailand Beefs Up Security At U.S. Consulate After Threats Received. ( AP)
Guinea's Army Chief Killed In Liberian Plane Crash. ( VOA)
Olympics May Dump Wrestling For 2020 Summer Games. ( Telegraph)
Hostess Will Sell Twinkies Brand To A New Buyer. ( Reuters)
It's Fat Tuesday. Party On. ()
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.