Top Stories: North Korea Bomb Test; Obama's State Of The Union Tonight

North Korean Nuke Test Seems Timed To Upstage Obama's State Of The Union.

First Lady's Guests For State Of The Union Speech Include Apple CEO. ( San Jose Mercury News)

Senate Committee Aims For Hagel Confirmation Vote Today. ( Businessweek)

Violence Against Women Act Readied For Senate Vote. ( AP)

Pope Benedict To Give Final Audience Feb. 27. ( BBC)

Manhunt For Former L.A. Officer Extends To Mexico. ( Los Angeles Times)

Disabled Cruise Ship Changes Return Plans As Conditions Worsen. ( ABC)

Thailand Beefs Up Security At U.S. Consulate After Threats Received. ( AP)

Guinea's Army Chief Killed In Liberian Plane Crash. ( VOA)

Olympics May Dump Wrestling For 2020 Summer Games. ( Telegraph)

Hostess Will Sell Twinkies Brand To A New Buyer. ( Reuters)

It's Fat Tuesday. Party On. ()

