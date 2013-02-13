AmEx Customers Can Buy Products With A Tweet

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Today's last word in business is: cash or charge - or tweet.

The credit card company American Express has teamed with Twitter to allow its customers to buy products just by tweeting about them. Here's how American Express explains it in a promotional video.

(SOUNDBITE OF AMERICAN EXPRESS PROMOTIONAL VIDEO)

WERTHEIMER: For those worried about security AmEx says the credit card information is on servers that are completely different from Twitter's, but customers must tweet their purchases publicly so everyone will know that you bought that One Direction album.

