Top Story: Calif. Manhunt May Be Over; Rubio's Beverage Upstages Him
Good morning, here are our top stories:
Single Gunshot Reportedly Ends Dramatic California Manhunt.
Rubio's Big Drink Gets Big Buzz.
And here are more early headlines:
Obama Travels To N.C. To Promote State Of The Union Themes. ( CNN)
Treasury Secretary Nominee Lew To Appear Before Senate Panel. ( Politico)
Presidential Order Boosts Cybersecurity Information Sharing. ( USA Today)
Report: NATO Airstrike Kills Several Afghan Civilians, Insurgents. ( AP)
Egypt Floods Gaza Tunnels, Blocking Palestinian Smuggling Routes. ( Reuters)
Bahrain Air Goes Bankrupt After Country's Political Unrest; Will Liquidate Assets. ( Bloomberg)
U.N. Says Syrian Civil War Death Toll War Increases To 70,000. ( VOA)
Ash Wednesday Ushers In Lent, The Christian Season Of Prayer And Fasting. ( AllAfrica.com)
