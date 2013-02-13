Top Story: Calif. Manhunt May Be Over; Rubio's Beverage Upstages Him

Good morning, here are our top stories:

Single Gunshot Reportedly Ends Dramatic California Manhunt.

Rubio's Big Drink Gets Big Buzz.

And here are more early headlines:

Obama Travels To N.C. To Promote State Of The Union Themes. ( CNN)

Treasury Secretary Nominee Lew To Appear Before Senate Panel. ( Politico)

Presidential Order Boosts Cybersecurity Information Sharing. ( USA Today)

Report: NATO Airstrike Kills Several Afghan Civilians, Insurgents. ( AP)

Egypt Floods Gaza Tunnels, Blocking Palestinian Smuggling Routes. ( Reuters)

Bahrain Air Goes Bankrupt After Country's Political Unrest; Will Liquidate Assets. ( Bloomberg)

U.N. Says Syrian Civil War Death Toll War Increases To 70,000. ( VOA)

Ash Wednesday Ushers In Lent, The Christian Season Of Prayer And Fasting. ( AllAfrica.com)

