© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Berkshire Hathaway And Private Equity Firm To Buy Heinz For $23 Billion

By Yuki Noguchi
Published February 14, 2013 at 3:00 PM EST

ROBERT SIEGEL, HOST:

From NPR News, this is ALL THINGS CONSIDERED. I'm Robert Siegel.

H.J. Heinz Company has been selling ketchup among other things since the late 1800s, and it has been independent the entire time. Well, that long run came to an end today. The company announced that two big investors, including Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, will buy it for $23 billion. As NPR's Yuki Noguchi reports, Heinz will also go private.

YUKI NOGUCHI, BYLINE: Warren Buffett's love of hamburgers is no secret. The oracle of Omaha's company owns Dairy Queen. He told CNBC's "Squawk Box," he's had his eye on Heinz since 1980 and is a regular consumer of its flagship product.

WARREN BUFFETT: I've sampled it many, many times.

NOGUCHI: Buffett found a partner in the Brazilian investment firm 3G Capital Management, which also, apparently, has a strong appetite for burgers. It has invested in Burger King and, prior to that, Wendy's. William Johnson is the long-time CEO of Heinz.

WILLIAM JOHNSON: The deal provides Heinz with more flexibility, and as a private company we can be even more focused, more competitive, more nimble and benefit from much faster decision making.

NOGUCHI: 3G has a reputation for its cost cutting, which it has brought to bear at another of its iconic American investments: Anheuser-Busch. 3G will run Heinz's operations, but Johnson says the new investors have not made decisions about employees or whether he himself will stay on.

JOHNSON: I don't know long term what the employment situation will be.

NOGUCHI: Heinz also owns the Ore-Ida potato brand and Classico pasta sauce among other things. The company will retain its name and keep its headquarters in Pittsburgh where the Steelers football team plays at Heinz Field. Johnson reiterated the new owner's commitment to the city by offering 3G executive Alex Behring some team memorabilia.

JOHNSON: In order to really indoctrinate you to Pittsburgh, we have a terrible towel.

ALEX BEHRING: There you go.

NOGUCHI: The deal gives shareholders, including Secretary of State John Kerry's wife Teresa Heinz, a 20 percent premium on the stock's all-time high. Shareholders and regulators will need to approve the deal, but executives say they expect it to close in the fall of this year. Yuki Noguchi, NPR News Washington. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Yuki Noguchi
Yuki Noguchi is a correspondent on the Business Desk based out of NPR's headquarters in Washington, DC. Since joining NPR in 2008, she's covered a range of business and economic news, with a special focus on the workplace — anything that affects how and why we work. In recent years she has covered the rise of the contract workforce, the #MeToo movement, the Great Recession, and the subprime housing crisis. In 2011, she covered the earthquake and tsunami in her parents' native Japan. Her coverage of the impact of opioids on workers and their families won a 2019 Gracie Award and received First Place and Best In Show in the radio category from the National Headliner Awards. She also loves featuring offbeat topics, and has eaten insects in service of journalism.
See stories by Yuki Noguchi