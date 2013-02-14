Happy Valentine's Day, Don't Forget It's Tax Season

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Our last word in business today is love, marriage and taxes. Just in time for Valentine's Day and tax filing season, the independent Tax Policy Center has updated its online marriage bonus and penalty calculator.

The new numbers reflect the latest changes in the tax code. Couples considering a walk down the aisle might want to take a look at this before saying I do.

WERTHEIMER: Not that it will change your decision, of course. But at least you'll be aware of the tax implications of matrimony, and have a deeper understanding of your very important in-law - Uncle Sam.

