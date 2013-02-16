Coroner Says Dorner Died From Single Gunshot To Head

At a news conference Friday, San Bernardino County Sheriff John McMahon revealed new details about the final showdown with ex-cop Christopher Dorner that left one deputy dead and another seriously wounded.

Dorner's charred body was positively identified using dental records, but the Riverside County coroner's office, which conducted the autopsy, says Dorner died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

The Los Angeles Times has more:

"The coroner has not positively determined that Dorner shot himself, but the evidence 'seems to indicate that the wound ... was self inflicted,' said Capt. Kevin Lacy of the San Bernardino County coroner's division."

McMahon defended his agency's tactics that led to the fire that burnt the cabin Dorner was barricaded in to the ground, and dismissed assertions that deputies may have botched the hunt for Dorner or deliberately set the cabin on fire.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.