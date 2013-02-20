Bank Of America CEO Recieves Hefty Raise
MONTAGNE: A new regulatory filing by Bank of America shows its CEO received quite a raise last year. Brian Moynihan got nearly a 75 percent increase in 2012 - a pay package valued at more than $12 million. The previous year he was paid a measly $7 million.
B of A's stock has been performing well, but analysts say the bank still faces issues from the financial crisis.