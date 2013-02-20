Postal Service Ventures Into New Territory

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

In its quest to stem its losses, the U.S. Postal Service is venturing into new territory. We are you know, of course, it plans to end certain Saturday mail service to trim costs. But the USPS is also looking into a new revenue stream, which is today's last word in business: fashionable delivery.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

The Postal Service is coming out with a line of clothing and accessories called Rain, Heat and Snow, as in neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night. It cut a deal with a company based in Ohio to create smart apparel or wearable technology.

INSKEEP: For instance, a jacket with built-in iPod controls. You will not be able to buy the clothing when you pick up your stamps at the post office unfortunately, but the items will be available in major department stores in 2014.

MONTAGNE: So far the line is just for men. But, Steve, while you're bicycling to work, sounds like something you might check out.

INSKEEP: I could do that.

MONTAGNE: Women's products, though, are in the works as well.

INSKEEP: I don't want to buy something called Rain, Heat and Snow, but I'd buy it if it's called Gloom of Night. I go to for Gloom of Night clothes.

MONTAGNE: You'd be in Gloom of Night. That's your place.

INSKEEP: Gloom of Night clothes. That'd be me. Anyway...

MONTAGNE: That's the business news...

(LAUGHTER)

MONTAGNE: ...MORNING EDITION, from NPR News. I'm Renee Montagne.

INSKEEP: I'm Steve Inskeep.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "VOGUE")

MADONNA: (Singing) Strike a pose. Vogue. Vogue. Vogue. Vogue. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.