Sony Shows Off Playstation 4 Controller

Sony held an event yesterday that probably had a lot of kids saving up their allowance - maybe some adults too. The company gave the first official peek at the new PlayStation 4. Actually just the controller. That brings us to today's last word in business: social gaming.

A big, big business. Sony has sold about 77 million PlayStation 3's since the launch in 2006. They started at about $500 each. The PS 4 is expected to be cheaper, though we're not sure how much cheaper. It should be available in time for the holidays.

MONTAGNE: The company says its newest PlayStation model will focus on social networking features and cloud-based games. So you'll be able to download games off the Internet. You can post a replay of your game on social media.

INSKEEP: Oh, that's great. Finally, Renee, everyone can see how awesome we are at "Dance, Dance Revolution." Woo!

