Top Stories: Pistorius Case Takes Bizarre Turn; Huge Midwest Storm
Good morning, here is our early story:
Pistorius Case Dealt 'Serious Blows;' Detective Faces Own Shooting Charges.
And here are more early headlines:
'Worst Winter Storm In 2 Years' Plowing Into Midwest. ( CBS)
Body Found In Wreckage Of Kansas City Eatery Destroyed By Explosion. ( NBC)
Huge Blast Shakes Downtown Syrian Capital. ( Los Angeles Times)
France Denies Reports That French Hostage Family Freed In Cameroon. ( Reuters)
Report: Mexican Authorities Commit Human Rights Violations In Drug War. ( Human Rights Watch)
Three Young Sisters Raped, Murdered In India, Assailants Sought. ( AP)
Woman's Body Discovered In Los Angeles Hotel's Water Tank. ( CNN)
Doctors List Dozens Of Unnecessary Tests Patients Don't Need That Could Hurt. ( Reuters)
Mars Curiosity Rover Takes First Sample From Planet's Surface. ( Wall Street Journal)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.