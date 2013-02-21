Top Stories: Pistorius Case Takes Bizarre Turn; Huge Midwest Storm

Good morning, here is our early story:

Pistorius Case Dealt 'Serious Blows;' Detective Faces Own Shooting Charges.

And here are more early headlines:

'Worst Winter Storm In 2 Years' Plowing Into Midwest. ( CBS)

Body Found In Wreckage Of Kansas City Eatery Destroyed By Explosion. ( NBC)

Huge Blast Shakes Downtown Syrian Capital. ( Los Angeles Times)

France Denies Reports That French Hostage Family Freed In Cameroon. ( Reuters)

Report: Mexican Authorities Commit Human Rights Violations In Drug War. ( Human Rights Watch)

Three Young Sisters Raped, Murdered In India, Assailants Sought. ( AP)

Woman's Body Discovered In Los Angeles Hotel's Water Tank. ( CNN)

Doctors List Dozens Of Unnecessary Tests Patients Don't Need That Could Hurt. ( Reuters)

Mars Curiosity Rover Takes First Sample From Planet's Surface. ( Wall Street Journal)

