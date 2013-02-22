Top Stories: Judge Ruling On Pistorius Bail; Winter Storm Affects Millions

Good Friday morning, here's our early story:

Will Pistorius Get Bail?

And here are more early headlines:

Winter Storm Pounding Many States, Threatening 20 Million People. ( USA Today)

Hardliner Nominated As Tunisia's Next Prime Minister. ( Al Jazeera)

Egyptian President Calls For Phased Parliamentary Elections, Starting In April. ( BBC)

Indian Police Initially Failed To Look For Three Young Sisters, Raped And Murdered. ( NDTV)

Spanish Princess May Be Named As Suspect In Corruption Probe. ( Guardian)

Obama Welcomes Japanese Prime Minister, Urges Open Markets For U.S. Automakers. ( Businessweek)

Multi-State Manhunt For Suspects In Las Vegas Shooting And Crash That Killed Three. ( Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Attorney: Ex-Mayor Of Scandal-Ridden Calif. Town Is 'Illiterate', Didn't Know Huge Salary Was Illegal. ( CBS)

Forbes' 2013 List Of Most Miserable U.S. Cities: Detroit Is #1. ( Forbes)

