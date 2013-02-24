In 'Fulton Blues,' Corey Harris Resurrects Memories Of Southern Neighborhood

A new album by bluesman Corey Harris pays tribute to one Southern neighborhood with a particularly haunted past.

Fulton Blues is named for a district in Richmond, Va., that was once home to a large number of the city's middle class African-American families. But by the 1960s, Fulton had fallen on hard times. Its scenic views of the James River and easy access to downtown made it a target for "urban renewal," as it was euphemistically called in the Virginia Statehouse. The residents of Fulton were evicted and the neighborhood was razed.

When Harris moved to Richmond a few years ago, he began to learn about its history and set to work on writing his latest collection.

Listen to a selection of his music and Harris' interview with Jacki Lyden, host of weekends on All Things Considered, by clicking the audio link at the top of this page.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.