Bernanke On The Hill, Paper's Name To Change

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with a Fed status update.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

WERTHEIMER: Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke is in front of the Senate Banking Committee this morning. It's his semi-annual report to Congress.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

And Bernanke is facing questions about the Fed's bond buying program that's been pumping money into the economy and keeping interest rates low. Some lawmakers fear that policy could eventually cause inflation.

WERTHEIMER: On to news of a name change - this fall, the International Herald Tribune will be re-introduced as the International New York Times. The Times has been trying to consolidate its brand and expand readership in foreign markets.

INSKEEP: This is a paper owned by the Times that is read in Europe and the Middle East and many other parts of the world. It is not the first time the Herald Tribune will have a new front page, a new masthead, as they call it. It's had several names in its 125-year history. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.