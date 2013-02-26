Top Stories: Deadly Egyptian Balloon Crash; NBA's Rodman In North Korea

Good morning, here is our early story:

Tourist Tragedy In Egypt: Hot Air Balloon Catches Fire; Many Aboard Killed.

'The Worm' Turns Up In North Korea: Dennis Rodman On Visit.

And here are more early headlines:

Obama To Highlight Dangers Of Sequester At Virginia Shipbuilder. ( Virginian-Pilot)

Hazardous Winter Storm Hits Midwest With Blizzard, Snow. ( NBC)

Benedict XVI To Be Known As 'Pope Emeritus' After Resignation. ( Reuters)

Gaza Rocket Lands In Israel; First Since Israeli-Palestinian Fighting In November. ( BBC)

It's The 20th Anniversary Of The First World Trade Center Bombing; Service Planned. ( AP)

Primary Vote Today For Chicago Election To Replace Rep. Jesse Jackson, Jr. ( Chicago Tribune)

French Report Heavy Fighting In Northern Mali Mountains. ( VOA)

Sharp Rise In Number Of Teen Drivers Dying In Automobile Wrecks. ( Columbus Dispatch)

