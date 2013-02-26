© 2020 WFAE
Whistling Man Is A Nuisance In Portland, Maine

Published February 26, 2013 at 7:41 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Residents of Portland, Maine, said they found Robert Smith a little too obviously cheerful. Mr. Smith had a habit of whistling while standing outside of homes and businesses. A city ordinance lists whistling as disorderly behavior, with a fine of up to $500. But the Portland Press-Herald reports Smith reached a compromise with police. He agreed to whistle only while in motion, not standing in one place.

(SOUNDBITE OF WHISTLING)

INSKEEP: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

