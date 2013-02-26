© 2020 WFAE
Winter Weary Central Plains States Getting Walloped Again

By Mark Memmott
Published February 26, 2013 at 9:28 AM EST
While severe winter weather has caused problems for many in the Great Plains, it has also provided some opportunities for fun. On Monday, Simon Mourning (front) and Chance Cain went sliding in Wichita, Kansas.
"Another blizzard bore down on the nation's midsection early Tuesday after lashing the Texas Panhandle with hurricane-force winds, closing highways and cutting power to thousands in Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas," The Associated Press writes. It adds that "at least two people were killed in the storm, and Midwesterners still digging out from last week's deep snowpack braced for more."

The "moderate to heavy snow will continue to fall across the central Plains during the day on Tuesday, moving into the southern Great Lakes by the evening. Freezing rain is possible in north-central Illinois, northern Indiana and northwestern Ohio, as well as across the Appalachians."

According to The Kansas City Star, "the second major winter storm in less than a week is expected to continue through this afternoon, dropping at least 6 to 10 inches of snow on top of a city still weary from the last one. Greater snowfall, as much as 15 inches, is possible south of Kansas City and eastward through central Missouri."

Our colleagues at Kansas City Public Media write that "outages have been reported in parts of Northern Missouri, around the Chillicothe area. Some spotty power dropouts are reported around Kansas City. The winter storm is holding up to predictions of 24 hours earlier."

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
