The Last Word In Business

And today's last word of business is: triple play, as in trilingual.

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: (Foreign language spoken)

(SOUNDBITE OF CHEERING CROWD)

MONTAGNE: That's the sound of a baseball game being called in South Korea. And now the Los Angeles Dodgers plans to bring that sound here to Southern California for the 2014 season.

The Dodgers announced a deal with Time Warner Cable this week that would make it the first team in Major League Baseball to broadcast games on TV in three languages - English, Spanish and Korean.

MONTAGNE: Hall of Fame announcer Jaime Jarrin has been broadcasting Dodgers game in Spanish on the radio since 1958.

JAIME JARRIN: (Foreign language spoken)

WERTHEIMER: Major League Baseball still has to approve the deal. It'll hinge on an agreement with the team over what else? Revenue sharing. Reports say the deal is worth several billion dollars.

Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.