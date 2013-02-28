© 2020 WFAE
A Quvenzhane by Any Other Name... (Storified)

By Gene Demby
Published February 28, 2013 at 4:27 PM EST

After a weekend that saw journalists on the Oscars red carpet struggling to pronounce the name of 9-year-old Best Actress nominee Quvenzhané Wallis, we decided to ask the Twitter masses for their funniest or most annoying stories about people mispronouncing their "unconventional" or "ethnic" names.

Here's a few of the best:

Do you have any similar stories? We'd love to hear them in the comments.

Gene Demby
Gene Demby is the co-host and correspondent for NPR's Code Switch team.
