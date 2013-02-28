© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Top Stories: Pope's Last Day; More Aid For Syrian Rebels; Sequester Looms

By Mark Memmott
Published February 28, 2013 at 8:05 AM EST

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- U.S. To Give Syrian Opposition $60 Million More In Non-Lethal Aid, Kerry Says.

-- On Benedict's Last Day, A Pledge Of Obedience To His Successor.

-- Book News: 'Fifty Shades of Grey' Author Says Next Book Will Be Tamer.

Other stories making headlines:

-- Sequester: "Oh, It's Gonna Happen." ( Morning Edition)

-- "Predicting Effect Of Cuts Involves Much Guesswork." ( The Washington Post)

-- Returning Servicewomen Are Fastest Growing Segment Of Homeless Population. ( The New York Times)

-- "Medicare Paid $5.1 Billion For Poor Nursing Home Care." ( The Associated Press)

-- "Boeing Reports 787 Battery Fix To Japan Regulators." ( The Associated Press)

-- North Korean Leader, Former NBA Player Dennis Rodman, Attend Game Together In Pyongyang. ( South Korea's Yonhap News)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott