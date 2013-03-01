© 2020 WFAE
FAA Investigates 'Shakes' On A Plane

Published March 1, 2013 at 7:02 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne with news of shakes on a plane.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "HARLEM SHAKE")

MONTAGNE: Countless videos have documented the craze of groups of people dancing wildly to the song "Harlem Shake." Now gone viral: a group of Colorado College students - one in a banana costume - crowded into the aisle of a Frontier flight. It does look like the plane might be shaking. The FAA is investigating, though a spokeswoman for Frontier Airlines says the seatbelt sign was off. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition