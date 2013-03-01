© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sales Are Like Drugs. What Happens When A Store Wants Customers To Quit?

By Zoe Chace
Published March 1, 2013 at 3:01 AM EST
Formerly known as "clearance."
Formerly known as "clearance."

Last year, J.C. Penney saw what every big retailer had been seeing for years: the threat of Amazon and other new competitors rising to destroy their business.

So J.C. Penney brought in a bold new CEO. Ron Johnson had already created Apple Store, a chain of physical stores where people flocked to shop. Before that, he had revamped Target.

And Johnson had a plan for J.C. Penney: Tell customers they don't have to spend time anymore clipping coupons or waiting for sales to happen. Instead, the store would offer fair prices on its merchandise every day.

"He sort of said sales were akin to drugs, and he was trying to wean customers off drugs," says retail analyst Rafi Mohammed.

It didn't work. The old customers really did love clipping coupons and waiting for sales.

"I come home and I cry over it, and my husband's looking at me, like, 'What's wrong?' " says Carol Vickery, who shopped at the store in Tallahassee, Fla. "I said, 'Penney's doesn't have sales anymore. I need my store back!' "

The company redesigned its stores to try to make J.C. Penney a destination for a younger, hipper crowd. There are boutiques within the store featuring individual designers. But the new crowd hasn't shown up yet.

This week, J.C. Penney announced that its sales in the last three months of the year were down about 30 percent from the previous year.

Now, the company is backing off its bold strategy a bit, and reintroducing sales and some coupons for shoppers in its loyalty program. But they won't be called coupons. They'll be called "gifts."

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Morning Edition
Zoe Chace
Zoe Chace explains the mysteries of the global economy for NPR's Planet Money. As a reporter for the team, Chace knows how to find compelling stories in unlikely places, including a lollipop factory in Ohio struggling to stay open, a pasta plant in Italy where everyone calls in sick, and a recording studio in New York mixing Rihanna's next hit.
See stories by Zoe Chace