Sportscaster Jon Miller Plays Not My Job

Published March 1, 2013 at 2:39 PM EST
San Francisco Giants broadcaster Jon Miller during a ceremony to celebrate his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Jon Miller is a Hall of Fame broadcaster who did the play-by-play on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball for 20 years. He is a former radio and television announcer for the Baltimore Orioles and has been the voice of the San Francisco Giants since 1997.

We've invited Miller to play a game called "You gonna eat that?" Three questions based on science writer Mary Roach's new book, Gulp: Adventures in the Alimentary Canal.

