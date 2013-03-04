ExxonMobil On Trial For Contaminating Drinking Water

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

ExxonMobil is on trial in New Hampshire. The state says a gasoline additive contaminated drinking water, and New Hampshire says that Exxon and other companies knew it would happen. The irony here is that the additive blamed for pollution was supposed to be a anti-pollutant. And that is part of Exxon's defense, which it begins presenting today. Exxon says the chemical MTBE has not harmed anyone and was a requirement of a federal law to help reduce air pollution. Other oil companies have already settled with the state. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.