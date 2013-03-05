TSA Will Lift Ban Of Small Knives, Wiffle Ball Bats Aboard Planes

The TSA is whittling down the list of objects air travelers are forbidden to carry on board and says small pocket knives will soon be allowed on commercial flights.

But thats not all! According to the TSA, travelers will also be able to take on board golf clubs (a maximum of two), hockey sticks, and wiffle ball bats. Yes, wiffle ball bats. Finally!

TSA Administrator John Pistole outlined the changes today at an appearance in New York.

Under the rules taking effect April 25th, travelers will be able to carry knives with blades no more than 2.36 inches long, and no more than 1/2 inch in width. Fixed blade or locking knives will not be allowed, nor will knives with moulded grips, razors and box cutters.

But lacrosse sticks, novelty baseball bats less than 24 inches or less than 24 ounces, along with pool cues and ski poles are OK.

The TSA says the changes are part of their risk based approach to security and bring the U.S. in line with European standards.

The TSA has published the revised prohibited items lists on its website — for sports equipment and for sharp objects.

(Brian Naylor is a Washington correspondent for NPR.)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.