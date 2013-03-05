With Approval Of Committee, Brennan's Nomination Moves To Full Senate

By a vote of 12 to 3, the Senate Intelligence Committee approved the nomination of John Brennan as the head of the Central Intelligence Agency.

The nomination now goes to the full Senate for their confirmation. Reuters reports that timing of that vote is still unknown.

As we've reported, Brennan's nomination has drawn opposition from Senators who "want to know more about last September's attack on the U.S. mission in Benghazi, Libya."

During his confirmation hearing, senators quizzed Brennan on the United States' targeted killing program.

If his nomination is confirmed, Brennan would replace Acting Director Michael Morell.

