ATM Spews Cash For University Of Delaware Student

It may seem like the tech company is squeezing every cent out of you, but our last word in business is the story of a man who let some money go. A University of Delaware student stepped up to an ATM and asked for $40 - two 20s, that's what would normally come out.

Two bills arrived but there were hundred dollar bills, and then more bills arrived, and more. Devon Gluck received $1,800.

INSKEEP: Ten days later, Mr. Gluck decided to return the cash, which apparently came out of another student's account. He tells Delaware Online it just took a while to compose himself before returning the money.

DEVON GLUCK: Now I'm looking into going into banking and finance, so I thought this was a good opportunity to like, meet someone, get a good reference and do the right thing.

INSKEEP: And just to confirm what the right thing was, he called his dad who did advise him to give the money back.

