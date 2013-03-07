Pizza Hut To Test Social Media Manager Applicants

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Today's last word in business is - well, never mind. There's no time, Steve.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

No, no, no. Wait. Wait. You got time. You got time. You've got almost 140 seconds here.

MONTAGNE: I'm not so sure. I think it's a little less than that. But, OK. The pressure is on. Come on, Steve, what can you say about how wonderful you are in that little bit of time.

INSKEEP: How wonderful I am?

MONTAGNE: How wonderful you are.

INSKEEP: I'm a Midwestern guy. I'm not going to talk about how wonderful I am. Go on. Anyway.

MONTAGNE: Well, somebody has to tell Pizza Hut that, because they're hiring the new social media manager. The company is interviewing candidates on the weekend at the South By Southwest festival in Austin, Texas. And...

INSKEEP: In the Twitter age of 140 characters, they figure you ought to be able to prove they're great in 140 seconds. Presumably, you also have to like eating Pizza Hut.

And that's all the time we have for business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. Next. I'm Steve Inskeep.

