Please Tell Us You've Done This Too: Ever Worn Mismatched Shoes?

By Mark Memmott
Published March 7, 2013 at 1:20 PM EST
The left foot didn't know what the right foot was wearing.
If your shoes say a lot about you, as we learned last year, what does it say if the ones you're wearing don't match?

-- That it's not a good idea to get dressed in the dark?

-- That perhaps this blogger needs to pay more attention to what he's doing in the morning?

-- Or that he buys boringly similar shoes?

Imagine my surprise when I looked down at my feet after getting to work this morning.

Now, please make me feel better:

Note: That's not a scientific survey — but if a majority of Two-Way readers say "yes" this blogger will cite that as proof he's not an idiot.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
