Suspect In New York City Hit-And-Run Surrenders To Police

Four days after a hit-and-run in Brooklyn that killed a young couple riding in a cab, suspect Julio Acevedo surrendered to police at a convenience store parking lot in Bethlehem, Pa.

The New York Times says:

"The surrender was arranged by a friend of Mr. Acevedo's, Derrick Hamilton, who brought the detectives to the designated meeting spot: a Turkey Hill Minit Market, off Interstate 78.

"Mr. Acevedo walked calmly to the detectives, as Mr. Hamilton watched from inside one of two unmarked police vehicles."

Hamilton had been talking to authorities since early Wednesday, according to police spokesman Paul J. Browne.

On Tuesday, Acevedo, 44, had contacted The New York Daily News, telling the newspaper that he was "going to turn myself in."

"I have to get an attorney ready before I turn myself in," the paper quoted him as saying.

Acevedo, an ex-con, was allegedly driving a BMW at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday when he hit a livery cab carrying Nachman Glauber and Raizy Glauber, who was 7 months pregnant. At the time, the couple were on their way to the hospital.

Nachman Glauber died instantly, and Raizy Glauber died at the hospital after her premature baby boy was delivered via emergency C-section. The couple were part of a tight-knit Orthodox Jewish community in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.