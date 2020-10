Top Stories: Vatican Conclave Starts; La. Textbooks Teach About Hippies

Good morning, here are our early stories:

Watch For The White Smoke: Cardinals Begin Conclave To Select Next Pope.

Book News: Hippies Were Dirty And Liked Music By Satanists, Louisiana Textbook Claims.

North Korea Declares Armistice 'Invalid', Cuts Phone To South Korea. ( Wall Street Journal)

European Snow Closes Chunnel, Delays German, French Air Traffic. ( Bloomberg)

Colorado Shooting Suspect Scheduled To Enter Plea Today. ( Reuters)

Senate Panel Prepared To Vote On Assault Weapons Ban Today. ( USA Today)

Report: U.S. Schools Need Billions In Repairs. ( AP)

After Sex Conviction Overturned, Hagel Orders Review Of Military Clemency. ( Air Force Times)

Five American Service Members Killed In Afghan Chopper Crash. ( CNN)

What's In Martian Soil? NASA To Reveal Curiosity Probe Drilling Results. ( Space.com)

