A Real-Life 'Jump Street' In Tennessee

Published March 13, 2013 at 5:35 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep.

Police Deputy Donna Rogan relived her high school years. She went undercover pretending to be a transfer student in Carter County, Tennessee. The Elizabethton Star reports it was called Operation Jump Street, after the old TV show. Now, we do not know Ms. Rogan's grades or which boys asked her out. But we do know she played a student convincingly enough to slip into the local drug culture, gathering information leading to 14 arrests.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition