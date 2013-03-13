FAA OKs Boeing Fix For 787 Dreamliner Batteries

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with the movement for Boeing.

INSKEEP: And here's the movement. The Federal Aviation Administration has approved Boeing's plans to redesign the lithium-ion batteries for its 787 Dreamliner. The fuel-efficient planes were grounded - as you may recall - after a battery caught fire in January. Boeing's redesigned battery includes components that provide protection against overheating. The batteries will need to go through lab and flight tests, but the airline manufacturer hopes to start installing them by April or May. It's not clear how long it would take the planes to be cleared to fly again. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.