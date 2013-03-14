Samsung To Unveil Galaxy S4

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with Samsung's new star.

At least the company hopes it is a star. Samsung is planning to unveil its new Galaxy S4 smartphone tonight in New York City, throwing down a new challenge to Apple's iPhone. The new Galaxy will be the flagship device on Google's Android platform, which dominates the smartphone market.

Samsung is now the sales leader for the industry, selling almost 385,000,000 cell phones last year.

MONTAGNE: Apple rarely talks about its marketing strategy, but yesterday Apple's marketing chief gave an interview talking up customer satisfaction with the iPhone.

INSKEEP: And what do you know, he didn't like the Android. He called the Android experience, quote "simply not as good as an iPhone."

MONTAGNE: Apple has good reason to be on the attack. Its shares are down 15 percent this year alone. Meanwhile, Samsung's profits have been soaring.