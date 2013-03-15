© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Samsung Unveils Its Galaxy S4

By Steve Henn
Published March 15, 2013 at 4:00 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with a new smartphone.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

INSKEEP: Samsung unveiled its latest top of the line offering last night, the Galaxy S 4. The company worked overtime to transform its product launch into a cultural event. Samsung rented out Radio City Music Hall in New York - invited 6,000 guests.

And as NPR's Steve Henn reports, close to half a million watched live online.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

STEVE HENN, BYLINE: If this were a show, the reviews would have been brutal. It was less a press conference than a tongue in cheek Broadway Review. Samsung called the event Unpacked - but it was kind of Unhinged. It came complete with bad jokes, brassy music and child actors.

(SOUNDBITE OF COMMERCIAL)

UNIDENTIFIED CHILD: Dad, tell me that's not true.

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: I'm sorry, honey. I'll get the Galaxy S4 after the presentation.

HENN: Samsung spent more than $400 million on advertising last year. And the Galaxy S3 - its last top-of-the-line phone - briefly outsold Apple's iPhone. But it's impossible to imagine apple doing anything like this.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

CHARLES GOLVIN: It does the product a disservice.

HENN: That's Charles Golvin he's a tech analyst at Forrester Research.

GOLVIN: All of this stuff really, is a distraction - right from the great piece of hardware and really interesting software that they've developed.

HENN: Samsung's new phone actually does some pretty amazing stuff; it translates a handful of languages on the fly, you can control it with gestures; wave at it to answer the phone. And if you're watching a video and you look away, the video will pause. The phone has sensors the measure humidity and air pressure; it even works as a TV remote.

Prices haven't been announced, but Golvin says he's confident Samsung has a hit - just not one for Broadway.

Steve Henn, NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Steve Henn
Steve Henn is NPR's technology correspondent based in Menlo Park, California, who is currently on assignment with Planet Money. An award winning journalist, he now covers the intersection of technology and modern life - exploring how digital innovations are changing the way we interact with people we love, the institutions we depend on and the world around us. In 2012 he came frighteningly close to crashing one of the first Tesla sedans ever made. He has taken a ride in a self-driving car, and flown a drone around Stanford's campus with a legal expert on privacy and robotics.
See stories by Steve Henn