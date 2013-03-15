TMM Madness: Your College Basketball Bracket

Are you a truly talented prognosticator? Or maybe just a lucky guesser? Either way, test your college basketball picking skills during TMM Madness. Sign up and see how you stack up against Tell Me More host Michel Martin, the Barbershop guys, and other Tell Me More fans just like you. If you come out on top, we'll mention your name on air. Just click the link below, take a second to sign up, and enter the password "tellmemore" for your chance to step onto the court with us! Make sure to read these rules before entering, and good luck!

TO ENTER: http://tmmfans.mayhem.cbssports.com/e?ttag=13_cbspaste

"Tell Me More fans basketball picking contest" Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. OPEN TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE FIFTY STATES, PUERTO RICO, D.C., AND CANADA (EXCLUDING QUEBEC) AGE 13 OR OVER. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

1. CONTEST Sponsor. The "TMM Madness" ("the Contest") is sponsored by National Public Radio, Inc. ("the "Sponsor").

2. HOW TO ENTER. The Contest begins at 12:00 a.m. Eastern Time on March 15, 2013, entries must be received before the tipoff of second round games in the 2013 NCAA men's basketball tournament on March 21 st, 2013, and the Contest ends on April 8, 2013. To enter, go to http://tmmfans.mayhem.cbssports.com/. Only one (1) entry per person. If you attempt to submit more than one (1) entry by using multiple/different email addresses, identities, registrations and logins, or any other methods, all of your entries may be disqualified. There is no fee to submit an entry. By submitting an entry to the Contest, each entrant agrees to comply with and be bound by these Official Rules and acknowledges that the decisions of the Sponsor shall be final and binding in all matters relating to the Contest.

3. ELIGIBILITY. The Contest is open only to individual legal residents of the U.S., Puerto Rico or Canada (excluding Quebec). You must be at least 13 years old by the date of entry. Void in Quebec, all other U.S. Territories and Possessions and where prohibited by law. Registration and play are subject to the CBSsports.com terms of use. In the event of a conflict between these rules and the CBSsport.com terms of use, these rules shall govern.

4. WINNER SELECTION. The winner will be the person who gains the most points as determined by the rules of CBSsports.com. Scoring rules can be found at http://tmmfans.mayhem.cbssports.com/office-pool/rules. In the event of a tie, the winner is the person who correctly or most closely predicts the total combined score of the championship game. If two or more persons correctly predict the total combined score or are equally close in predicting the total combined score, each person is deemed a winner.

5. PRIZE. The winner(s) name(s) will be mentioned on-air during a broadcast of Tell Me More.

6. GENERAL TERMS AND CONDITIONS. By entering the Contest, each entrant grants permission to the Sponsor to use his/her name, photograph, likeness, voice, and/or biographical information for Sponsor's programming, publication, publicity, advertising and all other promotional purposes without compensation, review or approval, unless prohibited by law. The Sponsor reserves the right to terminate, modify or suspend this Contest due to any of an act of God; unavoidable accident; epidemic; fire; blackout; act of public enemy; war, riot or civil commotion; enactment, rule, order or act of government or governmental instrumentality or tribunal; strike, lockout or other labor dispute; inclement weather; the recapture of any time period scheduled for the live broadcast of a program for an event of national importance or emergency; failure of technical facilities; failure of essential production, or technical personnel to appear or be available for production or broadcast; or other cause beyond its control. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, late, illegible, incomplete, damaged, mutilated, misdirected, mis-delivered, or delayed entries, or for technical or human errors or failures of any kind in connection with the submission, transmission, processing or judging of entries.

7. GOVERNING LAW. This Contest is governed by the internal laws of the District of Columbia without regard to principles of conflict of laws. All cases and claims pertaining to this Contest must be brought in a court of competent jurisdiction in the District of Columbia.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.