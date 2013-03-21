TSA Finds Sword Hidden In Cane At Dulles Airport

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Guards at Dulles Airport outside Washington have a sense of humor. I once asked a guy at a checkpoint in the basement how he was doing, and he answered: Living that dream. Too bad we don't now what Dulles guards said when a woman put her cane in the scanner. There was a sword inside. It was a sword cane. The woman had no idea.

The TSA now says passengers should try unscrewing the tops of their canes to be sure there's no hidden blade inside. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.