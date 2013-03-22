© 2020 WFAE
Florida Bomb Shelter Goes On Sale

Published March 22, 2013 at 4:00 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

What better place to play video games than in a man cave? That's our last word in business today. It's how real estate website Zillow describes a Cold War-era bomb shelter in South Florida, now on sale for just under half a million dollars - 30-inch thick, steel-reinforced, concrete walls; decontamination showers; and 17-foot high ceilings.

There's even some milk solids and canned sugar left over, and it allegedly could be turned into a home. The listing agent describes the property as something out of an old Japanese Godzilla movie.

(SOUNDBITE OF BLUE OYSTER CULT SONG, "GODZILLA")

INSKEEP: And that's the business news on MORNING EDITION, from NPR News. I'm Steve Inskeep. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.