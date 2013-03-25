© 2020 WFAE
Top Stories: Winter Won't Let Go; Kerry Visits Afghanistan

By Mark Memmott
Published March 25, 2013 at 9:18 AM EDT

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Spring Is Just A State Of Mind As Wintry Weather Wallops Much Of Nation

-- Cypriots Are Suspicious, But Bailout Deal Seems Set

-- 3 Things You Need To Know About The Weekend's Basketball Action

-- Book News: Willa Cather's Letters To Be Published Against Her Wishes

Other top stories:

-- "Sandusky: 'I Don't Know' If Paterno Had Suspicious About Me." (NBC's The Today Show)

-- "Kerry In Afghanistan To Prod Karzai On Future Ties." ( The Associated Press)

-- Syrian Rebel Commander Wounded By Blast. ( BBC News)

-- "Exiled Russian Oligarch's Death Launches British Probe." ( Morning Edition)

-- "Winning $338M Powerball Ticket Was Bought In Bordentown [N.J.], Reports Say." ( Star-Ledger)

Mark Memmott
