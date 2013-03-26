5 People Jailed In Britain For Movie Tax Scam

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. The movie "Argo" told the story of a fake film that was a cover to get hostages out of Iran. Well, think of this as the "Argo" of tax fraud. Five people have been jailed in the U.K. for orchestrating quite a tax scam. The group pretended to make a movie to secure millions in tax credits from the British Film Commission.

When they were discovered, they pieced together a low-budget film with real actors to cover their trail. It was appropriately titled "A Landscape of Lies." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.