Top Stories: Gay Marriage At The Supreme Court; Kerry Visits Afghanistan
Good morning.
Our early headlines:
-- 'Monumental' Gay-Marriage Cases Could Set Law For Centuries
-- In Afghanistan: Kerry Wraps Up Trip; Police, U.K. Targeted In Attacks.
-- Italian Court Orders Retrial For Amanda Knox.
And here are more early stories:
North Korea Warns It Could Attack U.S. Mainland, Although It Doesn't Have The Means. ( AFP)
Opposition Leaders Given Syrian Seat At Arab League Meeting. ( Al Jazeera)
Boeing Says Testing Of Troubled 787 Dreamliner Going 'According To Plan'. ( Reuters)
Egyptian Government Orders Arrests Of Opposition Activists. ( Los Angeles Times)
British Police Say Russian Financier Berezovsky Died Of Hanging. ( Telegraph)
Rep. Michele Bachmann Investigated For Ethics Breach. ( ABC)
World Record Set For Longest Dodgeball Game - 43 Hours. ( Albany Times Union)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.