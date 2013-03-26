Top Stories: Gay Marriage At The Supreme Court; Kerry Visits Afghanistan

Good morning.

-- 'Monumental' Gay-Marriage Cases Could Set Law For Centuries

-- In Afghanistan: Kerry Wraps Up Trip; Police, U.K. Targeted In Attacks.

-- Italian Court Orders Retrial For Amanda Knox.

North Korea Warns It Could Attack U.S. Mainland, Although It Doesn't Have The Means. ( AFP)

Opposition Leaders Given Syrian Seat At Arab League Meeting. ( Al Jazeera)

Boeing Says Testing Of Troubled 787 Dreamliner Going 'According To Plan'. ( Reuters)

Egyptian Government Orders Arrests Of Opposition Activists. ( Los Angeles Times)

British Police Say Russian Financier Berezovsky Died Of Hanging. ( Telegraph)

Rep. Michele Bachmann Investigated For Ethics Breach. ( ABC)

World Record Set For Longest Dodgeball Game - 43 Hours. ( Albany Times Union)

