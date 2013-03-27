Monsanto, Dupont Agree To $1.5 Billion Licensing Deal

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

Genetically-modified seeds - and the technology to produce them - have been at the center of a bitter legal fight between two companies - Monsanto and DuPont. It appears the battle has now been settled. DuPont will be paying Monsanto more than $1.5 billion in a licensing deal. With that, the companies will drop their patent and antitrust claims against each other. A $1 billion jury verdict against DuPont will also be dropped. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.