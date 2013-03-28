Honda Cleans Up At New York's Auto Show

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

At the New York Auto Show this week, Honda is cleaning up. The carmaker has wowed people with its new Odyssey minivan because of the built-in vacuum cleaner.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Yeah, the carmaker says it worked with Shop-Vac to design its HondaVAC, which it tells is the first ever in-car vacuum cleaner. It is tucked inside the driver's side rear cargo space, and it comes with all sorts of attachments.

WERTHEIMER: And so our last word in business today is: Why did it take a car company so long to do this?

GREENE: Yeah. I mean, this car vacuum cleaner really sucks. Sorry. That's the business news on MORNING EDITION. I'm David Greene.

WERTHEIMER: And I'm Linda Wertheimer. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.