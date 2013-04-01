Tech Week Ahead: Rumors Of A Facebook Phone

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

SIEGEL: This week, Facebook is expected to announce plans to team up with Google's mobile operating system, Android.

As NPR's Steve Henn tells us, the event has reignited rumors of a possible Facebook phone.

STEVE HENN, BYLINE: The Facebook phone has sort of been the tech world's version of the unicorn. Everyone is searching for it, waiting for it to show up.

SIEGEL: Well, the mythical device may finally appear on Thursday. But so far, Facebook has only said it will announce its new home on Android.

HENN: But it usually doesn't hold a press conference to unveil a new Android app, so there's been a lot of speculation that this new home on Android is actually sort of like Amazon's Kindle. It will be a version of Android that puts Facebook front and center, and deeply integrates Facebook and the Facebook experience into the phone.

SIEGEL: Or it could just turn out to be a horse wearing a horn.

CORNISH: Which makes a fitting transition to our next story: April Fool's Day jokes. Every year, Google tries to outdo itself and everyone else on the Internet. For one thing, it doesn't just do one big joke, it does many.

Among the Google gags this year...

HENN: Google Treasure Maps, Google Nose, which is their new smelling algorithm. There was an announcement that YouTube was, in fact, an eight-year contest, and they're going to announce the winner and then shut the service down.

SIEGEL: Happy April 1st, Internet. And that's our quick tech roundup with NPR's Steve Henn.