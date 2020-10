Top Stories: North Korea's Latest Threat; Probe Continues In Texas D.A.'s Death

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- North Korea's Latest Threat: It Will Restart Nuclear Reactor

-- Atlanta Educators Accused In Cheating Scandal Start Turning Themselves In

-- UConn And Cal Punch First Two Tickets To Women's Final Four

-- Book News: American Library Association, Barnes & Noble Called 'Facilitators Of Porn'

Other stories making headlines:

-- "Interim District Attorney Named" In Kaufman County, Texas, Where D.A. And Wife Were Gunned Down; Investigation Continues. ( KERA)

-- NRA To Announce Its School Safety Report Tuesday. ( CNN.com)

-- U.N. General Assembly Nears Vote On Treaty Covering Trade In Conventional Arms. ( BBC News)

-- Nelson Mandela Remains In A Hospital, Recovering From Pneumonia. ( South Africa 24)

-- Three Arrested After American Woman Is Raped, Her French Companion Beaten, Aboard Public Van In Rio De Janeiro. ( The New York Times)

