(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with a record high in Europe.

The jobless rate in the eurozone hit 12 percent for the first two months of the year. That's the highest unemployment has been in the eurozone since the euro currency was introduced in 1999. Analysts say rising unemployment is partly due to budget cuts and tax hikes aimed at reducing heavy levels of government debt. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.