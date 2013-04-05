Childhood Apartment Of Notorious B.I.G. For Sale In Brooklyn

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And today's last word in business is: Mo money, mo problems.

Late rapper Notorious B.I.G. often rapped about growing up in a rough neighborhood in Brooklyn and about how fame and money would go on to change his life. Well, now his childhood apartment is up for sale and it's not all that rough anymore. It's been completely remodeled. The Brooklyn neighborhood he grew up in has also changed quite a bit.

According to real estate site Zillow, the 972 square foot three bedroom apartment is listed for $725,000. Prospective buyers can expect a sunny apartment with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and, of course, the bragging rights to say Biggie lived here.

