Boeing Completes Tests On Redesigned Batteries

GREENE: All right. Boeing has now completed the final tests on redesigned batteries for its newest passenger jets. Earlier this year, all 787 Dreamliners were grounded after overheating issues caused by its batteries led to electrical failures in two separate incidents. Now Boeing is analyzing flight data and submitting materials to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA will have the final word on the new batteries and whether the Dreamliners can actually take flight again. But the Japanese stock market has reacted positively so far. The stock price of ANA Holdings Incorporated, which operates the largest number of Dreamliners, rose slightly in Monday trading, as did the price of the marker of those faulty batteries.