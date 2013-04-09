© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Heavy Rotation: 10 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing

Published April 9, 2013 at 7:00 AM EDT
Phosphorescent
Phosphorescent

Each month, we ask public radio DJs from across the country to share their favorite new songs. Usually, we stick to a handful, but since April is Public Radio Music Month, we're celebrating with a 10-spot.

  • Larry Groce, host of NPR's Mountain Stage, which is produced by West Virginia Public Broadcasting

  • Rita Houston, the program director at WFUV in New York City

  • Bruce Warren, the program director at WXPN in Philadelphia and one of the guys behind NPR's World Cafe

  • David Brown, the host of Texas Music Matters at Austin's KUTX

  • Mary Lucia, one of the drivetime voices of Minnesota Public Radio's The Current

  • John Richards, the host of KEXP's ever popular Morning Show

  • Chris Campbell, host of WDET's beat-centric The Progressive Underground

  • Kim Ruehl, a frequent contributor to WKSU's FolkAlley.com

  • John Schaefer, host of Soundcheck, WNYC's music talk show

  • Frannie Kelley and Ali Shaheed Muhammad, hosts of NPR Music's hip-hop channel, Microphone Check

    • Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Tags

    Morning Edition