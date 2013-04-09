Heavy Rotation: 10 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing

Each month, we ask public radio DJs from across the country to share their favorite new songs. Usually, we stick to a handful, but since April is
Public Radio Music Month, we're celebrating with a 10-spot.
Larry Groce, host of NPR's Mountain Stage, which is produced by West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Rita Houston, the program director at WFUV in New York City
Bruce Warren, the program director at WXPN in Philadelphia and one of the guys behind NPR's World Cafe
David Brown, the host of Texas Music Matters at Austin's KUTX
Mary Lucia, one of the drivetime voices of Minnesota Public Radio's The Current
John Richards, the host of KEXP's ever popular Morning Show
Chris Campbell, host of WDET's beat-centric The Progressive Underground
Kim Ruehl, a frequent contributor to WKSU's FolkAlley.com
John Schaefer, host of Soundcheck, WNYC's music talk show
Frannie Kelley and Ali Shaheed Muhammad, hosts of NPR Music's hip-hop channel, Microphone Check
