Finland, The Neurogaming Capital Of The World?

One Helsinki investment agency wants to make Finland the neuro gaming capital of the world. That's the term for a video game controlled by brainwaves. The Wall Street Journal reports that the agency is bringing together neuroscientists and game developers. Why is this scaring me? The goal here is apparently to create games that are even more addictive than "Angry Birds."

