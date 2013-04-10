© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Postal Service Backs Off Ending Saturday Mail Delivery

By Yuki Noguchi
Published April 10, 2013 at 3:00 PM EDT

MELISSA BLOCK, HOST:

Turns out that Saturday first-class mail service isn't going anywhere. The Postal Service today backtracked on its decision to reduce deliveries in an effort to save money. But it says that's only because language in the bill funding the federal government currently bars such a change. As NPR's Yuki Noguchi reports, this means the service will be running even deeper in the red.

YUKI NOGUCHI, BYLINE: In February, when the Postal Service said it would cut Saturday delivery, it didn't have explicit approval from Congress. And that struck many as gutsy, controversial and, according to Postmaster General Patrick Donahoe, unavoidable.

PATRICK DONAHOE: We're now at a point where it is absolutely necessary to make that move.

NOGUCHI: At the time, Donahoe ticked through some dire numbers - how the USPS lost $16 billion last year, how email and online bill pay have demolished demand for first-class mail.

DONAHOE: And unfortunately, our business model and the laws that govern us do not provide a lot of flexibility to adapt.

NOGUCHI: Therein lies the crux of the Postal Service's dilemma. It is not taxpayer-funded but is governed by Congress. It competes against UPS and FedEx, but cannot cut costs or make big changes without congressional approval. And it's one of the largest employers in the country, and the only organization with a requirement to fully prefund its retirement plan decades into the future, a financial burden that is forcing it into insolvency.

REP. BLAKE FARENTHOLD: We absolutely need to give the Postal Service the flexibility they need to get their financial house in order.

NOGUCHI: That's Texas Republican congressman Blake Farenthold, who chairs the subcommittee on the Postal Service. He says he thinks the current language does not bar cutting Saturday delivery, but that he's happy to support legislation that would make it more explicit.

FARENTHOLD: I don't understand why it's so politically controversial because surveys show that 70 percent of the American public support modified Saturday delivery.

NOGUCHI: President Obama's budget proposal for next year also includes proposals for cutting Saturday delivery, changing the retirement funding as well as eliminating more Postal Service jobs. But postal workers' unions fiercely defend Saturday delivery, saying the move would hurt middle-class workers. Business groups that rely on the mail also argue against cutting the number of days. George White is chair of postal affairs for the Greeting Card Association.

GEORGE WHITE: Saturday mail delivery is a huge advantage that the Postal Service has. By eliminating Saturday service, all they're going to do is accelerate the decline in volume that they have.

NOGUCHI: The Postal Service disagrees. It plans to reopen negotiations with its unions to further reduce workforce costs. Yuki Noguchi, NPR News, Washington. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Yuki Noguchi
Yuki Noguchi is a correspondent on the Business Desk based out of NPR's headquarters in Washington, DC. Since joining NPR in 2008, she's covered a range of business and economic news, with a special focus on the workplace — anything that affects how and why we work. In recent years she has covered the rise of the contract workforce, the #MeToo movement, the Great Recession, and the subprime housing crisis. In 2011, she covered the earthquake and tsunami in her parents' native Japan. Her coverage of the impact of opioids on workers and their families won a 2019 Gracie Award and received First Place and Best In Show in the radio category from the National Headliner Awards. She also loves featuring offbeat topics, and has eaten insects in service of journalism.
See stories by Yuki Noguchi